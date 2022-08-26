CPS talks fail, 'Chalo Vijayawada' on Sept 1

Vijayawada: The discussions between employees associations and the state government on abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) failed on Friday. The CPS Employees Association leaders met ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy here.

When the ministers stated that they have no objection to abolish CPS and in its place they are ready to introduce GPS (guaranteed pension scheme) for which the employees associations raised objections.

The employees association leaders questioned the ministers on the poll promises on abolition of CPS.

The ministers appealed to association leaders to drop the proposed Chalo Vijayawada programme on September 1 seeking abolition of CPS.

The union rejected the proposals of the ministers. Later, speaking to media, the association leaders said that the talks on CPS had failed and they are going to organise Chalo Vijayawada on Septmber 1. They said they will also organise Chalo CM camp office programme.