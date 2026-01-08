Crackdown on anti-social activities: SP Satish

Dharmavaram (Sri Satya Said district): District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar has directed police personnel to intensify efforts to curb anti-social activities and place special focus on preventing thefts, while discharging duties with commitment and integrity.

He conducted annual inspection of Mudigubba upgraded police station under Dharmavaram sub-division on Wednesday. He reviewed overall functioning of police station, including lock-up, reception area, station premises and record maintenance. He closely examined long-pending cases, NDPS cases and other case records, and sought details on seized vehicles and the status of related cases. Inspecting women’s help desk, the SP stressed the need to give priority to women’s grievances and ensure their prompt resolution. With local body elections approaching, Satish Kumar asked police to take preventive measures and maintain heightened surveillance in faction-prone villages. He directed strict action against illegal liquor trade, sand mining, gambling, cricket betting, cockfighting and other unlawful activities. Women police personnel were asked to visit villages, identify local issues and report them to senior officers.

The SP also emphasised creating public awareness on child marriages, ganja, cyber frauds, POCSO cases, new criminal laws and road safety. He called for close monitoring of movements of criminals and rowdy-sheeters, enhanced night patrolling, visible policing and effective use of CCTV cameras and drones for surveillance. He assured staff that their grievances would be addressed promptly if brought to his notice.

Dharmavaram DSP Hemanth Kumar, CIs Chiranjeevi and Shiva Ramudu and police personnel participated in the inspection.