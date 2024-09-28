  • Menu
CRDA conducts 'Grievance Day' for Amaravati farmers

CRDA conducts ‘Grievance Day’ for Amaravati farmers
APCRDA
Guntur: APCRDA Additional Commissioner G Surya Sai on Friday conducted ‘Grievance Day’ at APCRDA office at Thullur in Guntur district to learn the problems of Amaravati farmers and farm labourers.

A large number of farmers came to the CRDA office at Thullur and explained their problems to the officials. The officials solved most of the problems of the farmers on the spot. G Surya Sai directed the officials to solve their problems as early as possible and said APCRDA will conduct ‘Grienvace Day’ every Friday from 10 am to 1 pm at the CRDA office at Thullur and urged the farmers to avail the facility to get their problems solved.

