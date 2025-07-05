Live
CRDA meeting held to address land allocation issues
Highlights
The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) convened at the Chief Minister's camp office in Undavalli, attended by Minister Narayana and Chief Secretary Vijayanand.
The meeting aimed to deliberate on seven critical issues, prominently including the approval of decisions made by the Cabinet sub-committee concerning land allocation.
Participants expect that the outcomes will pave the way for significant developments in the region.
