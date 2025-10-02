CRDA officials welcome Malaysian delegation

Guntur: A Malaysian delegation has arrived in Amaravati to tour the capital city for five days, from October 1 to 5. Members of the delegation include YB Tuan Ganapathi Rao Veeraman, Member of Parliament from Klang Constituency, Malaysia, and Satish Rao Venkatesalam, secretary of the Malaysia-Andhra Business Chamber of Commerce. They arrived at Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday.

CRDA additional commissioner A Bhargav Teja, CRDA office management director Vallabhaneni Srinivasa Rao, CRDA communications joint director G Rama Raju, and deputy director & South Asia Investment In-charge M Siddhartha Varma welcomed the Malaysian representatives with bouquets and felicitated them with shawls. Upon their arrival in Amaravati, the CRDA staff extended a traditional welcome to the Malaysian delegates.