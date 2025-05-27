Create awareness about yoga

Nellore: District Collector O. Anand has directed the officials to ensure creating awareness among the public about yoga. Addressing in district level officials meeting here on Monday, collector said that as per the directions of state and central governments it will be mandatory to involve the people in the ongoing month long Yoga Programmes on the occasion of International Yoga Day schedule for 21st June. The collector directed the all departments officials to visit every house and tell public to practice yoga if they want to save themselves from health hazards.

Collector asked the officials to design an action plan for the success of the event at mandal level. The Collector suggested them to convince at least 1/3 of population against 25 lakh people in the district to practice Yoga every. “The main concept of the government in conducting month long Yogandra 2025 is to create awareness among the public over uses of practicing the exercise as they stay ‘Stress Free and rescuing themselves from serious health hazards.” he said.

Collector disclosed that as part of this initiative, tourism department proposed to organize Yoga Programmes on May 28 at Swarnala Cheruvu (Nellore Tank) in the city, June 6 at Mypadu Beach of Indukurupet mandal, 10th June at the temple in Udayagiri town, June 16 at Penchalakona, from 7am to 8 am every day.

He ordered the officials to take steps for involving local public representatives, and representatives of voluntary organizations for the success of month-long event.