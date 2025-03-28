CREDAI-AP welcomes abolition of NALA Act

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) has welcomed the state government’s landmark decision to repeal the Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment (NALA) Act, calling it a progressive step that will ease financial and administrative challenges for the real estate sector. The move follows persistent advocacy by CREDAI-AP, which had highlighted the burden imposed by high land conversion charges on both developers and the general public.

CREDAI-AP president Bayana Srinivas Rao, chairman Buddiga Srinivas and general secretary Dasari Rambabu emphasised that scrapping the NALA Act will significantly reduce costs for property developers and landowners. By eliminating conversion charges, the decision is expected to streamline the development process, attract more investment, and accelerate real estate growth in the state. “This crucial reform will make housing and infrastructure projects more affordable, ultimately benefiting homebuyers and the broader community,” CREDAI leaders stated.

They further acknowledged that the decision would stimulate economic activity and urban development by removing a major financial hurdle in land utilisation.

Expressing sincere gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the state government, CREDAI AP lauded the administration for addressing industry concerns and prioritising a pro-development approach. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside the government to create a favourable environment for real estate expansion and economic progress in Andhra Pradesh.

With this policy shift, the state is poised for accelerated urban growth, paving the way for increased investment in housing, commercial projects, and infrastructure.