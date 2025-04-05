Live
CREDAI office-bearers take oath
The office-bearers of the Vijayawada chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India (CREDAI) who were recently elected, took oath of office here on Friday.
Cherukuri Satish as chairman, G Sri Ramamohan Rao as the president, B Pavan Kumar, K Ramesh, Anikinidu and A Sivannarayana as vice-presidents, K Raghuram as general secretary, G Sairam as treasurer and Mandava Sudhakar and T Nagabhushanam and Shamiuddin Raza as joint secretaries, T Vamsi Krishna, R Sudhakar, T Prabhu Sasank, Y Raviteja, Cheede Satish, Posam KiranKumar Naidu, N Durga Prasad, Lingamaneni Srinivas, Dasari Srikar and Pradeep Kumar Naidu as coopted executive committee members took oath of office.
Installation officer A Nagamalleswara Rao administered the oath of office to the new executive.
CREDAI-AP chairman Buddiga Srinivas, president Bayana Srinivas, general secretary Dasari Rambabu, treasurer K Gopinath, former president YV Ramana Rao and others also participated.
CREDAI-Vijayawada chapter president G Sri Ramamohan Rao thanked the members for reposing faith in him.
He assured them that he would live up to their expectations.