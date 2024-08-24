Credai South Con-2024 Kicks Off in Krishna District with Focus on Construction Development

The much-anticipated Credai South Con-2024 commenced today, attracting builders and stakeholders from across the nation. Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana graced the event as the chief guest, discussing significant developments aimed at enhancing the construction sector in the region.

During the event, Minister Narayana revealed that he is actively collaborating with authorities to streamline processes for builders. He announced the introduction of specialized software designed to facilitate permissions for construction projects. This innovative software will integrate services from all relevant departments with the municipal department, significantly expediting the approval process.



Narayana emphasized the government's commitment to establishing a single window system for permits, which aims to simplify the bureaucratic landscape for builders in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that the government's focus extends beyond Amaravati, with ambitious plans for the development of various areas throughout the state.



Regarding the construction of Amaravati, the Minister confirmed that the project is estimated to cost approximately Rs. 60,000 crores, reiterating the government's intent to complete the capital city as soon as possible. He proudly declared Amaravati as potentially "the best city in the world," underscoring its significance in the state's future development plans.



As Credai South Con-2024 unfolds, the emphasis on innovation and streamlined processes reflects the government's proactive approach to nurturing the growth of the construction industry in Andhra Pradesh.