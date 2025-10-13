Cricket enthusiasts told to draw inspiration from Mithali Raj

Visakhapatnam: Mithali Raj is not a name but an institution in the Indian cricket space, said Minister for IT, Electronics and HRD Nara Lokesh.

Unveiling Mithali Raj Stand and Raavi Kalpana Gate at the ACA–VDCA International Cricket Stadium in the presence of ICC Chairman Jay Shah, ACA president Kesineni Sivanath here on Sunday, Lokesh said that Mithali Raj has been a true trailblazer and a role model for millions of young girls who dream of donning the Indian jersey. It is a matter of immense pride for Andhra Pradesh that a stand at the stadium will forever bear her name.

“The AP government has stood true to its commitment in honouring one of the greatest cricketers our country has ever produced. I would like to see hundreds of ‘Mithalis’ emerge from ourstate and serve the nation with the same dedication and distinction that she has done for the past 23 years,” the minister said.

Speaking at the event, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, “Mithali Raj’s journey and her achievements resonate across the cricketing world so naming a stand after her is a befitting honour to her legacy. I am also confident that this gesture will galvanise support for women’s cricket in the region, inspire more young girls to take up the sport and motivate emerging cricketers to strive for excellence.” The advent of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and equal match fees for men’s and women’s senior national teams have made the game a financially viable profession, Jay Shah remarked.

ACA president Kesineni Sivanath said that, “The ACA is extremely proud to honour a living legend like Mithali Raj. She has admirers all over the country, but being the first association to name a stand after her will be remembered for generations to come.”

The Minister presented Mithali with a Limited Edition Handcrafted Silver Cricket Ball embossed with the ACA logo.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, Cricket Australia Chairman Mike Baird, ACA secretary Sana Sathish Babu, Raavi Kalpana and CEO Todd Greenberg, BCCI president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia, and joint secretary Prabhtej Bhatia were present.