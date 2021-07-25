Crime investigator K Kamalakar Rao with a heart for art

He is always on the run after criminals and bagging awards and rewards for solving the cases. Though it is a rare finding some free time, he uses pens, pencils and paints to sketch the portraits of people. He is KoduruKamalakar Rao, Sub Inspector of Police at Vetapalem in Prakasam district.

Kamalakar is a native of Venkatachalam in the Nellore district. He is the only son in a middle-class family and elder brother of four sisters. He is active in sports from his school days and earned a gold medal in firing with a C- Certificate in National Cadet Corps.

Kamalakar said, "Since their high school days, he is sketching portraits of people, and even surprised the teachers by drawing their pictures between the time they entering and leaving the class." He said that, though there is no formal mentor in his life, he loved drawing and painting and continuing the passion as a stress buster. He said that TimmiriRaveendra, a noted artist from Ongole, helps him in mixing the colours for the desired shade.

Kamalakar said that though he is interested in the fine arts courses, his family conditions forced him to settle early. With the gold medal in firing and NCC C-certificate, he is inducted into the army directly in and completed the training and served the nation for two years.

Due to family issues and his need at home, he applied for the constable posts and got selected in 2003. While working in the Nellore district, he continued his efforts to better his position and was selected as RSI at 09th Battalion in 2007. After two years, he is selected as the SI in civil police and worked at various places before being transferred to Vetapalem.

Kamalakar is known as a crime cases specialist in the department and proved himself in solving many cases where his colleagues didn't get a breakthrough. His friends and colleagues find him a fun-loving, fitness freak and a kind-hearted man.

Kamalakar, who achieved and completed training for four government jobs, advises the youth to try and try but not to rest until they achieve their dream job, by also taking some time for their favourite hobbies.