Crime rate declined in State, says DGP

Nandyal: DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao conducted a review meeting on the crime situation with police officials at the conference hall of the Nandyal District Police Office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP commended the actions taken by police officials in controlling various types of crimes, noting that their efforts have yielded positive results. He appreciated the dedication of the officers and their staff in controlling crimes.

The DGP mentioned that the overall crime rate has decreased across the State and the current crime situation is under control. He emphasised the importance of utilising advanced technology in investigating cybercrimes and significant cases.

He instructed the officers to adopt systematic measures for crime control and work with commitment to maintain law and order in the district. He also highlighted the importance of technology in maintaining peace and order, mentioning the use of drones and CCTV cameras to curb anti-social activities in the district. He explained that installing CCTV cameras in crime-prone areas has helped in identify criminals and solve cases. Strengthening the fingerprint unit has also aided in detecting criminals, and resolving various cases.

The DGP stressed that CCTV footage plays a crucial role in crime detection. He noted that 18,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across the State and that steps were being taken to install an additional one lakh cameras in the near future.

During the review meeting, District SP Adhiraj Singh Rana provided a detailed briefing to the DGP on the measures taken to control crime in Nandyal district.

Kurnool Range DIG Dr Koya Praveen, District SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, Additional SP Chandrababu, Nandyal SDPO Mand Javali Alphons and others were present.