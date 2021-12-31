Crimes against women increase in Nellore

Nellore: Crime against women significantly increased in the district when compared to the last year. A total of 900 cases recorded this year against 692 cases in last year. Property offences have also increased to 775 cases this year against 705 last year.

SP Ch Vijaya Rao reviewed the crime scenario at the DPO on Thursday and said police have recovered a sum of Rs 5.39 crore against the property loss of Rs 9.94 crore in 2021 with 54.21 percent recovery rate. There was no change in murder for gain cases this year when compared to the previous year. 285 house breaking offences were recorded in 2021 while 248 cases were registered last year.

The number of theft cases have also increased. 470 cases reported in the district this year while the number was 435 last year.

70 murder cases were registered in 2021 and a total of only 47 cases reported in 2020. The number of harassment of women cases increased to 560 in 2021 where a total of 434 cases registered during 2020. There was a slight decrease in dowry murders as three cases filed during this year and 7 cases were recorded last year.

53 cases related to POCSO Act recorded in 2021 while it was 74 last year. The number of white-collar crimes has also increased to 297 this year while it was 237 last year. When it comes to enforcement, police have succeeded in arresting the illegal trading and transportation of gutka and ganja in the district.

Police have booked 112 under NDPS Act cases during this year while it was only 24 in last year. 207 gutka cases reported this year against 84 in last year. Around 3,235 cases related to Excise Act have recorded in 2021 while 1,000 cases were reported in 2020.Police personnel arrested 215 persons from various persons.

A total of 61 cyber offence recorded this year while it was 64 last year. 26 cases of online cheating and 6 cases of ATM frauds, 4 cases related to OTP frauds, 11 cases of cyber stalking and 14 online betting cases were reported this year.