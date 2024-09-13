CS announces launch of Swachhata Hi Seva

Amaravati: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, while presiding over the first meeting of State Steering Committee with the line department secretaries at the Secretariat and also with the district collectors thorough video conference on Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 campaign here on Thursday, said that the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is designed by the Central government to mobilise citizens of the states through various activities with the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata-Samskar Swachhata’, this year.

He directed the officials on preparations for the upcoming Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign-2024. The state-wide cleanliness initiative campaign is set to take place over a fortnight, beginning on September 17 with several preparatory events and a curtain-raiser starting from Friday.

The campaign will culminate on October 2. This year marks a decade of commemorating the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, an initiative that has been observed annually since its inception in 2017 in honour of Gandhi Jayanti and to offer tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi on his Jayanti, October 2, is observed as Swachh Bharat Diwas.

As a prelude, a fortnight of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) has been observed. This year the theme is ‘Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskaar Swachhata’ targeted cleanliness drives with public participation and community involvement.

Swachhata Ki Bhaagidaari-Public Participation, Awareness and Advocacy; Sampoorna Swachhata, including Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi; Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs -Preventive health checkups and social security coverage are the three key pillars of the SHS-2024.

State Steering Committee will be chaired by the chief secretary and the collector of the concerned at the district level and a nodal officer will be appointed to monitor the campaign.

Special chief secretary, environment, forest, science and technology G Anantha Ramu, special chief secretary, municipal administration Anil Kumar Singhal, special CS, health, medical and family welfare MT Krishna Babu and other officials attended the meeting.