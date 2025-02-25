CS calls for coordinated work to rid state of ganja, drugs

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Chief secretary K Vijayanand said that it is necessary for the Central and state departments to work in coordination to make the state a ganja and drug-free state. The first state-level meeting regarding Narco Coordination (NCORD) was held with the chief secretary in the chair at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that steps should be taken to completely eradicate cannabis cultivation. With this aim, a special Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) was formed in the state in November last. Each department should coordinate with the bordering states from time to time regarding the control of cannabis and drugs and completely eradicate these.

Vijayanand clarified to the officials of relevant departments that the rehabilitation centres set up to bring about change in those addicted to cannabis and drugs should be further strengthened. He said that a state-level committee meeting would be held once every three months and a review would be conducted. Similarly, he directed that meetings of the District Narco Committees headed by the District Collectors should also be held regularly.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, who participated in the meeting virtually, said that the cultivation of ganja has reduced to a great extent in the state, but ganja is being transported from Odisha and other states through AP and strict measures are being taken to prevent it. He also said that many cases related to accused in ganja and drug cases are pending in the courts and if those cases can be resolved in a timely manner, it will create fear among those involved in these irregularities.

Earlier, Eagle IGP and State NCORD convener A Ravikrishna gave a power point presentation and said that 56 NCORD meetings were held at the district-level in 2024 and two meetings were held so far in 2025. He also said that EAGLE is working with the toll free number 1972.

Excise commissioner Nishant, medical and health special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu and officials of NCP, DRI, ED, Railways, Postal, Coast Guard and police participated virtually.