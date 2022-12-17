  • Menu
CS K S Jawahar Reddy conducts surprise inspection at Secretariat

Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy during an inspection at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday
Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy during an inspection at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday

Highlights

  • Interacts with employees
  • Visits the employees’ library and enquires about the daily footfall

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy made a surprise visit to several departments at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday. The Chief Secretary inspected the Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare departments in the third block and interacted with the employees.

He directed the staff to clear the files which were found lying in the department and preserve important files at the record room. Later, the Chief Secretary inspected the employees' library on the premises and enquired about the daily footfall at the library. Later, he inspected the central record room, dispensary, children's play school on the premises and enquired about the facilities for employees.

