CTET February 2026 Notification Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the release of the notification for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled for February 2026. This significant eligibility examination is conducted by the Central Government to facilitate the recruitment of teachers for Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Central Schools, and other CBSE-affiliated institutions throughout India. Successful candidates will qualify to teach in primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) levels.

The CTET is conducted biannually, and the latest notification marks the beginning of the application process for February 2026. Candidates can apply online until December 18, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 for those aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach classes 6 to 8. The CTET score holds a lifetime validity and is conducted in 20 different languages across India.

To be eligible for Paper 1, applicants must have completed their Intermediate education alongside a DELED or BELED qualification. For Paper 2, candidates should possess a DED (Special Education), BED, BED (Special Education), BSCED, BAED, or BSCED qualification.

Regarding application fees, candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to pay ₹1000 for a single paper or ₹1200 for both papers. Those from SC/ST/Divyang categories will pay ₹500 for one paper and ₹600 for both.

The CTET exam will take place offline on February 8, 2026. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm at various examination centres nationwide. For further details, interested candidates are advised to consult the official notification.