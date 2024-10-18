CUAP organises World Space Week

Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) organised ‘World Space Week’ to promote space applications and their implications to climate change, here on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori, Dean Prof C Sheela Reddy and senior professor VVN Rajendra Prasad acted as the judges for the painting competition. As part of the programme, the university screened Hollywood movie ‘The Martian’ for students and staff to promote space and its applications from climate change to the commoner. CUAP organised quiz and painting competitions.

A team of interdisciplinary faculty members and

their students discussed space and climate change and its diverse effects on the ecosystem.

Dr Manohar, Faculty – Space Science & Technology programme, explained space applications in monitoring climate change, from temperature rise to global ice melt. The team also discussed about various aspects covering political views for framing the environmental policies, industrial management, people’s opinions and its impact on economic growth.

In the final session, Prof SA Kori and Prof C Sheela Reddy suggested valuable inputs like contributing at the individual level in understanding the various changes in the lifestyle from the environmental perspective.

The event was coordinated by Dr Manohar Kumar CVSS and Dr P Sumalatha.