Cultural events, Kavi Sammelan entertain audience

District Revenue Officer (DRO) G Narasimhulu wished all the people of the district to prosper in the new year. Extending festival greetings to all the staff and others after celebrating Ugadi festival at the Collector office here on Wednesday, he stated that all the employees should work more efficiently and contribute to the overall development of the district.





Puranapanda Jayalakshmi Madhavan, Manikantha Sharma and others gave Veda Aseervachanam. Pullela Satyanarayana Siddhanti conducted Panchanga Patanam. This year due to the rulership of Venus (Shukra) and auspicious planets, crops will be harvested at a high level, he said.





On the occasion of Ugadi, cultural programmes organised on the occasion became a special attraction. Veernala Krishna (Kakinada) team's 'Devoted Prahlada' skit impressed all. Dr BVS Murthy was the moderator for the Kavi Sammelanam. Errapragada Ramakrishna recited poem 'Vara Rajamahendri'. Chamarthi Viswanatha Rao, Jagannatha Shastri, M Gopala Rao, Dr BV Ramadevi, Yarlagadda Mohana Rao, Neelakantha Rao, Bhanu Satyanarayana, A Kodanda Rao, Gutam Swamy and E Kameswara Rao participated.





Children Y Srinivas, Sravanti, Mounika, Mahalakshmi, Jahnavi and Pallavi performed traditional folk art form under the guidance of Natyacharya Pasumarthi Srinivasa Sharma. Srikruthi, a student of Satyasai Gurukulam performed Dashavatharam dance (Bharata Natyam). Students of Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam School sang the Ugadi song. Kovvur RDO S Mallibabu, Rajahmundry RDO A Chaitra Varshini, District Tourism Officer V Swami Naidu, Endowments Officer TVS Subrahmanyam, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, District Animal Husbandry Department Officer Satya Govind and others participated in the programme.