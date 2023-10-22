Cultural Skills reaches Pinnacle

TIRUMALA:: On the penultimate day of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavam on Sunday evening, the performances by various artists reached the highest point with the devotees giving thumbs up to the cultural programs during the mega religious fete.

In all, 395 artistes belonging to 14 teams showcased their talents. Sri Krishna Nrityakeli by the students of SV College of Music and Dance, Amba Maha Lakshmi Nrityam, Tandava Krishna Nrityam, Kali Nrityam, Sri Krishna Satyabhama Vijayam Nritya Roopakam are a few to mention.