Curfew effect: Vegetables become unaffordable to commoner

Guntur: Due to imposition of curfew and problems in transportation of essentials, vegetable prices have gone up in Guntur district for some days.

Prices of vegetables increased by 25 to 30 per cent for the last few days. Capsicum is being sold at Rs45-a-kg against Rs40 earlier. Beans selling at Rs 60-a-kg, which was sold at Rs45-a-kg.

Potatoes which were available for Rs18-a-kg, is now being sold at Rs24-a-kg. Similarly, carrot price jumped from Rs20-a-kg to Rs 28-a-kg, brinjals price hiked to Rs22-a-kg from Rs16-a-kg, cucumber price touched Rs15-a-kg from Rs10-a-kg.

Tomato is selling at Rs14-a-kg which was sold at Rs10-a-kg, cabbage which was sold at Rs14-a-kg, is now priceds at Rs20-a-kg. Onions are selling Rs 25 per kg which were earlier sold at Rs20-a-kg. Green chillies price hiked by Rs10-a-kg and selling at Rs24-a-kg.Bananas used for curry are selling each at Rs7-kg against Rs5each. Ladies finger price jumped from Rs 20-a-kg to Rs26-a-kg.

Leafy vegetables which were sold each bunch at Rs5, is now selling at Rs 7 to Rs10 per bunch.

A consumer V Krishna said,"In the rytu bazaars in Guntur city, traders are selling vegetable at prices higher than listed on the notice board. She said, green chillies are selling at Rs30-a-kg at rythu bazaar at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium instead of Rs24-a-kg. Similarly, for all vegetables, traders are collecting an additional Rs 3 to Rs 5 per kg.

A vegetable trader K Viswanath said, "Since imposition of curfew, we are not getting vegetable stocks as earlier. Generally, in summer, vegetable supply will come down. Comparing to last 10 days, the prices of vegetables increased. If vegetables supply will come down, prices are expected to increase in the days to come."

An official in the Agriculture Marketing Department T Bhas kara Reddy said, "Due to curfew, transportation cost will increase. At the same time in summer vegetables' yield come down. As a result, the prices of vegetables increa sed".