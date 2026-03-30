Cut in excise duty aimed at keeping prices under check

Guntur: BJP state president PVN Madhav said that the Mann Ki Baat programme, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the very first year of his tenure and continued uninterruptedly, is highly essential and inspirational for the youth. Stating that in every episode, the Prime Minister highlights several topics beneficial to students and youth, he urged them to grasp these ideas for their development.

A special screening of the “Mann Ki Baat” programme through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with the people of the nation on the last Sunday of every month was organised grandly on Sunday, at VVIT University, Namburu. He further stated that despite the prevailing war-like situations across the world, India’s strong foreign policy has ensured that Indian citizens have not faced difficulties. He cited Operation Ganga, through which Indian nationals were safely evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, as a clear example. He added that although global crude oil prices have risen, the Central Government has been able to control petrol and diesel prices by reducing excise duty, thereby keeping essential commodity prices under check.

He emphasised that the NDA Government is working towards achieving the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047 and called upon everyone to contribute towards this vision. As part of this, he explained new initiatives in the recent budget, including schemes related to rare earth minerals and semiconductor manufacturing.

He urged students and youth to actively utilise government schemes along with drawing inspiration from Mann Ki Baat to contribute towards building a developed India. On this occasion, a Mann Ki Baat quiz competition was also conducted, and certificates were awarded to the winners. VVIT chancellor Vidyasagar expressed pride in hosting the Mann Ki Baat programme at their university and stated that arrangements would be made to conduct it every month.

AP State Brahmin Corporation director V Gangadhar, BJP Guntur district president CH Tirupati Rao were among those who participated.