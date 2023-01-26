CV Raju considers highest civilian award an honour to Etikoppaka craft

Anakapalli: It is an honour accorded to the craft of Etikoppaka for the uniqueness it lends, opines C V Raju, for getting selected for the Padma Shri award announced by the Union government.

Expressing delight over the selection for the fourth highest civilian award presented in India, Raju says that his aim is to work towards sustaining the craft.

Decades before when Raju forayed into the world of lacquerware craft, the artisans' earnings were pretty low. "The quality-consciousness too saw a dip and there was a lack of product diversification. However, it's a different scenario now. Besides design intervention, product diversification pays off well. Surrounded by Eastern Ghats, resources for making the toys are available as 60 percent of the flora is dye-bearing here," shares Raju with The Hans India.

Over the years, Raju believes that the expertise gained and the extent of research that went into designing the lacquerware needs an exposure. "The skills acquired have to be shared. The best way to do so is by imparting the techniques of making non-toxic lacquer toys among the children," he says. Long ago, when markets were free of imported toys, high-end gadgets, video games and smartphones, Etikoppaka toys used to be a mandatory possession in most households.

For children, holding a naturally-coloured spinning top and making it swirl on the floor with the help of a rope tied skillfully to it was a matter of pride.

Girls used to be obsessed with the kitchen set consisting of the cookware and supplies tucked neatly in a cane basket. From roti-roller to masher, pots to plates, stone-grinder to serving bowls and ladles, the miniature wooden cookware comes in myriad hues and shapes.

Even as the demand for Etikoppaka toys witnesses a surge in the recent past, Raju suggests that an inventory centre in Visakhapatnam would come in handy in reaching out to customers located in different parts of the country and the world.

In addition to enhancing the craft's presence in e-commerce platforms, Raju lays emphasis on improving the livelihood of the artisans by facilitating a global market for them.

"The next agenda is to train the younger generation, children in particular, in the craft and save the ancient art form from extinction. The significance, origin and uniqueness of the craft and the science behind it will be taught to students. An interpretation centre will be set up in the village to take the craft way forward," says Raju, who belongs to a family of landlords in Etikoppaka.