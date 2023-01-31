Cyclist pedals across India for women safety, empowerment

Tirupati: A young woman, who embarked on a cycle yatra from her Nataram village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh to stress on women safety and empowerment, reached the pilgrim city on Monday. Despite her poor family background and dearth of resources, Asha Malaviya embarked on the cycle mission with an undying urge to champion the cause of fellow women and to support the efforts to see India is the safest country for women in the world. She set out on the cycle yatra from her state capital Bhopal on November 1 and so far, had completed 8,000 km covering 7 states before entering Andhra Pradesh from Chennai on Monday.

Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy as a token of appreciation of young woman, invited her to his office to share her experience to inspire the young in the city. In the district police office (DPO), the SP and senior police officials felicitated Asha. The SP said Asha lost her father when she was just three-year-old but with her sheer hard work and determination coupled with her mother Rajubai's tireless effort to see her daughter shine in, completed degree in physical education and became a national player in mountaineering.

She did not stop but went on to achieve the World Book of Records in Mountaineering and also achieved many state and national awards proving her mettle, the SP said. Thanking the district police for felicitating her, Asha said women were playing prominent roles in all fields including military, air defence as fighter pilots, administration and also in many areas that are hitherto remained male bastion making it clear that women in way lagging behind men.

She called upon the girls to do their best, shedding aside all inhibitions and overcoming the barriers to be achievers and not losers. Additional SPs Venkatarao, Vimala Kumari, DSPs Surendra Reddy, Katamaraju, Muralikrishna, Nagasubbanna, Ramaraju, CIs and district police office staff were present.