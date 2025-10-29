Cyclone disrupts normal life

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Heavy gusts and incessant rain triggered by Cyclone Montha disrupted normal life across Krishna district on Tuesday. The deep depression, located about 50 km off the Machilipatnam coast, brought strong winds and heavy rainfall, leading to widespread power outages and damage in several mandals.

Electricity supply was severely affected in Machilipatnam, Nagayalanka, Avanigadda, Koduru, Mopidevi, Challapalli, and other mandals as trees were uprooted and electric poles collapsed in many areas of Diviseema. District officials, following the instructions of the State government, ordered closure of shops and commercial establishments to ensure public safety in anticipation of stronger winds during landfall.

Public transportation was also hit badly as several APSRTC bus services were suspended across the district due to adverse weather conditions. Passengers traveling between Machilipatnam and Vijayawada faced severe difficulties as many buses were cancelled for safety reasons.

Trees fell across the roads in Ghantasala, Kruthivennu, and surrounding areas, disrupting vehicle transportation. Additionally, electricity poles also toppled onto the roads, further complicating the situation.