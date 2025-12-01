Cyclone Ditwah: Energy dept told to stay on high alert

Amaravati: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar alerted officials in the cyclone-affected regions and interacted through teleconference with officers from the South Coastal and Rayalaseema zones.

During a review meeting on Sunday with officials of Energy Department in view of the approaching Cyclone Ditwah, the Minister instructed field-level staff to remain available at all times and take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent any disruption in power supply. He directed officials to ensure immediate restoration of electricity in case of any interruption in the affected areas. Referring to past experiences, Ravi Kumar emphasised the importance of proactive preparedness and told officials to implement all advance safety and preventive measures without delay. He further ordered the teams to keep him updated on the situation from time to time and ensure seamless coordination during the cyclone response.