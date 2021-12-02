Cyclone Jawad likely to hit AP, Odisha coasts tomorrow

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday sounded an alert in view of the cyclone threat to north coastal Andhra region. All tourist spots in Visakhapatnam district have been closed for three days. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclonic storm is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal on December 3. According to IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to move north westwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts around December 4 morning. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha has been forecast for December 4.



Andhra on alert

Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting up to 85 kmph likely to prevail over the central Bay of Bengal from the early morning of December 3 and gradually increase becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from the morning of December 4 for the subsequent 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam to review the situation.

The Chief Minister discussed with the collectors the precautionary measures to be taken. During the review meeting, he directed the district collectors and officials to set up relief camps at required locations, be alert and take all necessary measures.

The State Government has appointed three officers for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts each. H Arun Kumar has been appointed as special officer for Srikakulam, Kanthilal Dande for Vizianagaram and Syamala Rao for Visakhapatnam district, to monitor relief measures.