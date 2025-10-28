Cyclone Montha puts AP on edge

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has been put on high alert as Cyclone Montha, moving west-northwest over the Bay of Bengal, threatens heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods, and strong winds across large parts of the state over the next 24–48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the system could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning and make landfall near Kakinada by Tuesday night.

According to the IMD, the cyclone poses a high risk to Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal and YSR Kadapa districts. Strong winds are expected to lash the coast as the system intensifies. Red, orange, and yellow warnings have been issued across multiple districts. The storm, which has moved 17 kmph in the past six hours, is currently centred about 480 km from Chennai, 530 km from Kakinada, and 560 km from Visakhapatnam.

Moving west-northwestwards, it is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning and cross the coast near Kakinada by Tuesday night, bringing wind speeds of 90–110 kmph.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to Kakinada, where the Anchorage and Deep-Sea Ports have been fully evacuated. Fifteen cargo vessels have been shifted to safer locations offshore, while beaches and tourist spots have been closed.

The district administration has opened 269 rehabilitation centres and declared holidays for educational institutions for five days. Around 110 people stranded on Hope Island were rescued and brought ashore. “The cyclone’s impact will vary as it approaches the coast, and people must remain alert,” said Disaster Management Agency managing director Prakhar Jain. He urged residents of low-lying areas to move to safer places.

In Kakinada district, strong gusty winds and heavy rains have been reported. Authorities have placed 100 lifeguards and 70 boats on standby for rescue and relief operations. The cyclone is expected to have a major impact on Kakinada City, Kakinada Rural, Talladevu, Uppada Kothapalli, Tuni, and Thondangi mandals.

Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh has directed all public representatives in affected constituencies to remain on the ground and coordinate closely with district administration. He instructed them to keep sandbags, oil motors, and heavy machinery ready to handle possible breaches in pond embankments and waterlogging in crop fields.

The Railways Department has cancelled 43 trains passing through Visakhapatnam, including Godavari Express, Uday Express, Garib Rath, Visakhapatnam–Tirupati Express, Chennai Central Weekly Express, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus services. The cancellations will remain in effect from October 27 to 29, with restoration depending on the cyclone’s severity.

The IMD said Cyclone Montha is expected to maintain its intensity for about 12 hours after landfall before gradually weakening. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the State over the next four days.

Red alerts have been issued for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts. Orange alerts cover Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Nandyal, YSR, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor, while Kurnool, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts are under yellow alert.