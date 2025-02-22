Dagadarthi airport to be completed by 2027: MP

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has said the airport proposed to construct in Dagadarthi is expected to be completed by 2027 as both Central and State governments are gearing up efforts in that aspect. Along with Rajya Sabha Member Beeda Mastan Rao, Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, district Collector O Anand, and airport authorities, the MP inspected the lands at Dagadarthi on Friday.

MP Prabhakar has said that till date the district administration has acquired 669 acres against the requirement of 710 acres for the purpose and efforts are going on for acquiring remaining land. He stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rama Mohan Naidu are particular in constricting the airport at proposed place in Dagadarthi mandal as it is the most suitable place for taking up cargo and passenger services without any difficulty.

Once the airport is completed, the MP said that people of Nellore need not go either to Chennai or Vijayawada to board flights, as they can board flights within a distance of around 40 km from Nellore headquarters. He urged the officials to acquire the remaining lands in a war foot manner.