Dalinaidu is Congress OBC cell chief for Manyam dist

Parvathipuram: The Congress party on Tuesday announced its OBC wing state committee during a meeting held in Vijayawada. As part of the reorganisation, the party released the list of OBC wing district presidents for all 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, the national chairman of the Congress OBC wing, unveiled the list, naming Vangala Dalinaidu as the OBC wing chairman for Parvathipuram Manyam district.

During the event, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav urged all district chairpersons to work diligently to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He emphasised the importance of addressing public concerns, supporting the common man, and bringing social issues to the government’s attention to ensure their resolution. Yadav also called on the newly-appointed leaders to rally public support and strive to bring the Congress party back to power at both the state and Central levels.