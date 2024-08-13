Dalit employee complains of harassment

Srikakulam: A Dalit woman employee ARajeswari working as senior assistant in the commercial taxes department office in Srikakulam registered a complaint with the superintendent of police (SP) against an officer alleging harassment on Monday.

According to the complaint, the woman employee was harassed by the joint commissioner (JC) of the Vizianagaram zone, Budumuru Nagarjuna. She said she was suspended by the JC illegally earlier but later on it was cancelled with the involvement of higher officials at state level.

Even after she rejoined in her duties, the JC allegedly harassed her as she belongs to the SC community and her colleagues who expressed solidarity during her suspension were also harassed.

On receiving the complaint, SP KVMaheswar Reddy referred the matter to II Town police to inquire into the issue.