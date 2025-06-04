Live
- City police expands jurisdiction with addition of three stations
- Minister declines honorary doctorate
- Nadda urges students to focus on mental health to improve quality of life
- Massive industrial boost for North Karnataka: Rs 600-cr machinery unit in Dharwad to provide 800 jobs
- Govt school abandoned by students: Teacher’s feud, poor conditions drive parents away
- Law and order collapsing in coast under Cong rule, warns BJP chief
- ‘Poetica’ celebrates over 125 Konkani poems at the scenic Bajpe
- AP inter supplementary exam results expected soon
- RCB Victory Parade: Bengaluru Set to Celebrate Historic IPL 2025 Triumph
- Second phase of Ram temple’s consecration ceremony begins
Dalit groups obstruct Jagan’s visit to Tenali
Guntur: Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced ire of the Dalit Associations and people’s organisations during his visit in...
Guntur: Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced ire of the Dalit Associations and people’s organisations during his visit in Tenali on Tuesday. He came to Tenali to console the parents of three youths who were brutally assaulted by the police recently.
Dalit Associations and people’s organisations opposed his visit to Tenali and raised slogans demanding Jagan go back.
They staged a ‘rasta rook.’ They formed a human chain at the Market Centre in Tenali and registered their protest.
They questioned why Jagan did not console Nutakki Kiran. They found fault for extending support to rowdy sheeters.
Meanwhile, MRPS activists tried to stop his vehicle at Ithanagar. Some of them hoisted black balloons and registered their protests. When they protested, tension prevailed. Police made elaborate security arrangements to check untoward incidents.