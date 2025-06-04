  • Menu
Dalit groups obstruct Jagan’s visit to Tenali

Guntur: Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced ire of the Dalit Associations and people's organisations during his visit in...

Guntur: Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced ire of the Dalit Associations and people’s organisations during his visit in Tenali on Tuesday. He came to Tenali to console the parents of three youths who were brutally assaulted by the police recently.

Dalit Associations and people’s organisations opposed his visit to Tenali and raised slogans demanding Jagan go back.

They staged a ‘rasta rook.’ They formed a human chain at the Market Centre in Tenali and registered their protest.

They questioned why Jagan did not console Nutakki Kiran. They found fault for extending support to rowdy sheeters.

Meanwhile, MRPS activists tried to stop his vehicle at Ithanagar. Some of them hoisted black balloons and registered their protests. When they protested, tension prevailed. Police made elaborate security arrangements to check untoward incidents.

