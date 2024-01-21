Dalit, Kapu & Kamma voters dominate Pamarru

Vijayawada: Pamarru Assembly constituency in Krishna district is one of the SC reserved constituencies in the state. The constituency was formed after 2004 and polls were conducted three times to constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Pamarru is one of the few constituencies which elected women MLAs. Uppuleti Kalpana of YSRCP was elected from Pamarru constituency in 2014 elections but she later joined the TDP. TDP is yet to open account in Pamarru constituency. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah and his son Varla Kumar Raja are actively participating in programmes and are said to be amongst the aspirants for a ticket.

Nimmakuru village, the birth place of Telugu icon and former CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district.

In 2019 Assembly elections, Kaile Anil Kumar of YSRCP was elected from the Pamarru constituency. Anil Kumar got 88,547 votes and his nearest rival Uppuleti Kalpana of TDP got 57,674 votes. Anil Kumar secured 56 per cent votes and Kalpana got only 37 per cent votes. There was a direct fight between the YSRCP and the TDP.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the YSRCP candidate Uppuleti Kalpana polled 69,546 votes and the nearest rival Varla Ramaiah of TDP secured 68,477 votes. The margin was only 1,069 votes. Varla Ramaiah is the TDP politburo member and one of the strong supporters of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Ramaiah earlier worked as the police officer and joined politics when TDP was in power.

Ramaiah’s son Kumar Raja has been appointed as the in-charge of the Pamarru TDP Assembly constituency. He is likely to contest the 2024 Assembly elections and is aspiring the ticket.

Ramaiah is the active politician and critic of the YSRCP government highlighting the failures of the government and the its ‘anti-people’ policies of the YSRCP government.

In YSRCP, there is likely to be no change of candidate as Anil Kumar is the constituency in-charge as of now.

In 2009 Assembly elections Congress candidate DY Das won from Pamarru by defeating TDP candidate Uppuleti Kalpana. Das got 60,048 votes and Kalpana got 53,108 votes. There was a triangular contest in 2009 Assembly elections. Praja Rajyam Party candidate Movva Mohana Rao secured 23,438 votes.

The Congress lost its glory after bifurcation of the state. Now, only two political parties the TDP and YSRCP have strong following in Pamarru.

After dissolution of Vuyyur Assembly constituency, two mandals Thotlavallur wand Pamidimukkala from Vuyyur were separated and merged in the new Pamarru constituency.

Some villages from the erstwhile Nidumolu Assembly constituency are merged in Pamarru. Nimumolu constituency was dissolved after 2004 elections and new Pamarru Assembly constituency was created. The first elections for Pamarru seat was held in 2009 and later two times in 2014 and 2019.

Dalit, Kapu, Backward Classes, Muslims and Kamma voters are in sizeable numbers in Pamarru constituency.

The constituency has mandals of Pamarru, Pamidimukkala, Thotlavalluru, Movva and Pedaparupudi. Most of the constituency is located in rural areas and main occupation of the people is agriculture. Direct fight is expected between the YSRCP and the TDP in Pamarru in 2024 elections.