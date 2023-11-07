Dalits have to desert AP if Jagan returns to power

Mangalagiri: Alleging that the entire tenure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is filled with the massacre of Dalits, TDP state president K Atchannaidu said here on Monday that atrocities were going on even as chants ‘my SCs’ mantra.

Atchannaidu was addressing the Dalits Sammelana Sabha (gathering of Dalits) at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri.

The TDP state president felt that if Jagan comes back to power the entire Dalit community has to leave the state.

Wondering whether the Centre and the National SC, ST Commissions are not aware of the atrocities being committed on Dalits in the state, Atchannaidu expressed surprise that even the Dalit intellectuals and the community associations are remaining silent without standing by the Dalits.

He appreciated MS Raju for successfully completing his cycle yatra in the state overcoming all kinds of obstructions.

TDP politburo member Nakka Anandababu said that Jagan, who is taking support of the Dalit community, has been targeting them at every stage.

Former MLC Bida Ravi Chandra, TDP SC Cell president MS Raju and others spoke.

Earlier, the TDP leaders garlanded the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Jagjeevan Ram.