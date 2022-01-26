Darsi: ZP chief Buchepalli Venkayamma assures to solve farmers problems

Darsi: ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma said that the Chief Minister gives utmost priority to agriculture, and the government is providing various services, including the minimum support price to various crops to the farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the State.

She interacted with the farm workers and farmers in the chilli farms near Agraharam village in Mundlamuru mandal on Tuesday, discussed their issues and promised them to try to resolve them in her capacity.

Venkayamma explained to the farmers about the initiatives and the support being extended to the farmers by the government. She said that with the introduction of the RBKs, the farmers are now able to receive the minimum support price to their crops.

She explained that the farmers could get many more services at RBKs, including seeds, crop insurance, fertilisers etc., and advised them to make better use of the centres.

The farmers thanked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the establishment of RBKs. They also thanked the ZP chairperson for the support and her concern for the farmers.