Dasara Navaratri fete starts on grand scale in Srisailam

Srisailam ( Nandyal): Nine-day Dasara Navaratri Mahotsavams are started on a grand note here at Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Sunday. As an indication of starting Mahotsavams, the temple board of trustees, Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy, temple Executive Officer (EO) D Peddiraju along with Archaka Swamis, Veda Pundits and temple board of trustees president Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy made entry into the temple yagasala in Amma vari Alaya Mandapam followed by Ganapathi Puja, Deeksha Sankalpam, Kankana Puja, Kankanadharna and Rutwigwaranam programmes.

Later Akhanda Deepa Stapana, Vastu Puja, Mandapa Aradhana, Chandi Kalasa Stapana, Sri Chakrarchana, Navagraha Japas, Chaturveda Parayanam, Chandisapthasathi, Maha Vidya Parayana and Surya Namaskaram were organised.

In a similar manner, Ganapathi Puja, Siva Sankalpam, Akhanda Deepa Stapana, Vastu Puja, Mandapa Aradhana and Rudra Kalasa Stapana were performed after making entry into Swami Vari yagasala.

Utsava sankalpam was performed for the wellbeing of humankind and also prayed to bestow abundance of rains by mitigating the drought situation. The utsava sankalpam was also made to restore peace and tranquility in the society besides stopping the untimely and unfortunate deaths. Ganapathi puja was performed for the uninterrupted and continuity of Navaratri Mahotsavams. In a similar manner, Kankana Puja, Kankana dharna, Rutwigwaranam programmes in Amma vari yagasala, Rudra Homam, Chandi Homam, Kumari Puja, Japa Parayanam, Srisailakhamda Parayana and evening programmes were performed.

On the starting day of Navaratri festival and as part of Nava Durga Alankaram, Goddess Bhramarambika Devi was decorated as Saila Putri Alankaram and as part of Vahana Seva, Brungi Vahana seva was performed to the presiding deities.