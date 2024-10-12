Dasara symbolises women’s empowerment: Collector

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector P Prasanthi emphasised the significance of Dasara as a symbol of women’s empowerment during the celebration of International Girl Child Day on Friday.

While it may seem coincidental to celebrate this day during the Vijayadasami festival, she urged everyone to recognise the importance of worshiping the Goddess during the Navaratri festivities.

Prasanthi highlighted the responsibility of society to protect and promote the development of girls. She attended a programme to mark the International Girl Child Day at the Rajanagaram ICDS office, chaired by Rajanagaram sarpanch Kundeti Prasad.

Speaking at the event, the Collector stated that this year’s International Girl Child Day theme encourages girls to focus on their future. She called for an end to discrimination against girls, noting that they can truly progress socially when they express themselves freely and fearlessly. J Rajendra Prasad, a member of the State Women’s Commission, mentioned that they are undertaking various initiatives to protect the rights of girls.

K Vijaya Kumari, district women and child welfare officer, said that they were conducting programmes to ensure the safety and education of girls under the slogan ‘Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao’. K Vasudev Rao, the District School Education Officer, urged parents to ensure that every girl receives education, stating that access to primary education is a fundamental right and neglecting it is a crime.

The event featured an impressive performance of the Ashta Lakshmi dance by girls, which captivated the audience. Additionally, the guests unveiled wall posters promoting ‘Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao’ initiative. Tahsildar M Lakshmi Lavanya and CDPO T Nagamani presented.