DCC president Yadla Aadi Raju dies of coronavirus in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Yadla Aadi Raju aged 51 years, the District president of Indian National congress dies of Coronavirus on Saturday in Vizianagaram. Recently he is tested positive of coronavirus and has been in home isolation for the past few days.

He was the close associate to senior minister Botcha Satyanarayana. They both worked with Congress. Aadi Raju worked as state advisory board of NREGA for six years.

Later Botcha Satyanarayana joined YSR Congress but Aadiraju continued with congress. Local leaders MLAs are shocked to listen to this sudden news and expressed their grief.

He has been at home with Corona and getting medical advice from doctors. On Friday night he was suffocated and faced serious breathing problem and was rushed to the private hospital but en route, he lost his life. Doctors tested him and announced that he was brought dead.