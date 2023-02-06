DCI signs an MoU with IWAI

Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) inked an agreement with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the work of development and maintenance of fairway. The MoU which has been termed as historic is signed with an estimated cost of Rs 204.5 crore for a period of three years.

MD and CEO A/C of DCIL Captain S Divakar exchanged the MoU recently with Ashutosh Gautam, member technical of Inland Waterways Authority (IWAI).

The IWAI and the DCIL entered into the agreement for the award of work for development and maintenance of fairway width of 32-m and depth of 2-m / 2.5-m for five years in various National waterways in north eastern region by undertaking required dredging, bundling, channel marking, river training etc. to ensure safe navigation of vessels to the DCIL, Visakhapatnam.

Stretches of work

As per the agreement, DCI is going to undertake works in some of the stretches. They include Dhansiri River (NW-31): Numaligarh jetty to Dhansiri confluence (35-km); Barak River (NW-16):Bhanga to Badarpur (10.5-km); Kopili River (NW-57): Confluence at Brahmaputra to Kalongpar Bazar (10-km); Brahmaputra River (NW-2): Ro-Pax routes along river Brahmaputra (NW-2) and adjacent area as below; Dhubri – Hatsingimari/Fakirganj, (30-km); Guwahati – North Guwahati and (5-km) and Neamati – Majuli (Kamalabari / Aphala) (30-km).

The estimated cost of the awarded work is said to be Rs 204.5 crore for a period of three years initially.

According to Captain S Divakar, the agreement between the DCIL and IWAI is a step towards expansion and diversification of a new business vertical in addition to the existing maintenance dredging, capital dredging, land reclamation, beach nourishment, project management consultancy, etc., that aims at a record turnover of Rs 1,000 crore for 2022-23.