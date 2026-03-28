Visakhapatnam: From a modest beginning with just one or two dredgers, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has steadily grown into an emerging dredging organisation with a strong and modern fleet in its 50 years of journey.

Highlighting DCIL’s significant operational capabilities ahead of its golden jubilee celebrations scheduled for March 29th, its CEO and Managing Director Captain S Divakar mentioned that the company’s technical capacity has seen substantial growth over the years.

Aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030, Capt. Divakar shared that DCIL plans to induct 11 new dredgers, including high-capacity hopper dredgers, cutter suction dredgers and specialised shallow-water and inland vessels.

The company is exploring new business areas. Submarine cable trenching, offshore wind energy support and inland waterways development form a part it.

“With growing global investments in subsea cable infrastructure, the company is building capabilities for specialised offshore operations,” explained Capt. Divakar.

Apart from increased hopper capacity to 12,000 cubic metres from 3,500 cubic metres during its inception in 1976, Capt. Divakar emphasised that the dredging depth capability enhanced from 10-15 metres up to 25 metres.

In addition to the projects taken up in the country, DCIL has strengthened its global presence with the Yanbu project in Saudi Arabia, 150-acre reclamation and 10 million cubic metres dredging in Bahrain along with others in Taiwan and Sri Lanka. and Bangladesh.

“These achievements underline DCIL’s emergence as a globally competitive Indian dredging organisation,” the CEO and Managing Director emphasised.

DCIL is set to benefit from major national initiatives such as the Sagarmala programme, which includes 384 projects worth Rs.1.4 lakh crore and other development endeavours such as Vadhvan Port, expansion of VOC Port, and development at Galathea Bay. These are expected to double dredging demand in the country, informed Capt. Divakar.

Even as DCIL handles nearly 80 percent of India’s maintenance dredging, its capital dredging share remains at 10 percent, with expansion plans underway.

Backed by its experience and infrastructure, DCIL continues to maintain a strategic edge in domestic operations despite increasing competition from global players.

When asked about his top priorities at the moment as the CEO and Managing Director of the company, he said, “By improving production of existing dredges, refurbishing equipment and recruiting more manpower, our prime agenda is to increase profitability to a great extent.”

With an ambitious target set to the tune of Rs.3,000 crore turnover in the next five to 10 years, the company aims to expand its global footprint in the coming years.