Debate intensifies over new airport

Rajamahendravaram : The erstwhile East Godavari district, now divided into four districts—East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, and parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju remains central to a heated debate over the establishment of a new airport.

While the region’s sole airport, Madhurapudi Airport in Rajahmundry, has been upgraded night-landing facilities, there is growing demand for another airport to meet the travel needs of residents across the newly carved districts.

Initially, a greenfield airport was proposed in Bendapudi and PE Chinnayapalem panchayats in Tuni constituency of Kakinada district, with 519 acres identified for the project. The location was considered ideal due to its proximity to National Highway 216, the Annavaram temple, and SEZ areas.

However, technical objections from the Ministry of Civil Aviation citing challenges such as nearby canals, electrified railway lines, and water bodies, led to the plan being shelved.

Subsequently, a new proposal emerged for an airport between Kakinada and Amalapuram, aligning with the state government’s plan to construct six new airports.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had advocated for an airport in this region, believing it would benefit residents of both Kakinada and Konaseema. However, the Tuni location is at one extreme of Kakinada district, about 140 kilometres from Amalapuram, making it less beneficial for Konaseema residents.

Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, during Sankranti celebra-tions in Amalapuram suggested establishment of the airport in Konaseema district. He em-phasised that an airport in Konaseema would boost tourism and film-related activities in the region. However, land acquisition remains a significant hurdle, with over 500 acres needed for the project.

Reports suggest that the airport proposal might shift to Nakkapalli in the Anakapalli district due to technical challenges at Tuni. This potential move has caused concern among resi-dents of Kakinada and Konaseema, who argue that the airport should be located centrally to benefit both districts.

Local representatives are under pressure to advocate for an airport that serves the interests of all districts in the region. Residents are urging authorities to identify suitable land be-tween Kakinada and Konaseema to ensure equitable access and development.