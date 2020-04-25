Deccan Tobacco Group pays advance tax to Guntur Municipal Corporation

Guntur: Deccan Tobacco Group of Companies on Saturday paid Rs 3,05,000 advance tax for four assessments to Guntur Municipal Corporation. Company accountant B V S Ram handed over advance tax cheque to the Municipal Commissioner Challa Anuradha at the GMC office.



Speaking on this occasion, she urged the building owners to pay advance tax before April 30 and get 5 per cent rebate on the tax. She said the tax may be paid through online also. She urged the house owners to avail the opportunity. Later, Ram donated Rs 50,000 worth of gloves for sanitation workers working in the containment zone in Guntur city to the Commissioner.