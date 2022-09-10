Decision on CPS in two months, says Botcha

Vizianagaram: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government would take a decision on abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) in two months as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the ministers' committee appointed to address the issue was asked to come out with a plan. He said the proposal by the committee would be more favourable to the employees than CPS. Addressing a district-level meeting of employees here on Saturday, Satyanarayana said all the RTC employees would get salaries as per PRC and all the contract employees would be regularised soon.

"We promised abolition of CPS during our poll campaign . As of now, 95 per cent of the poll promises have been fulfilled and the remaining five per cent are yet to be implemented, including CPS. We put several alternative proposals before the staff on CPS and the issued will be settled soon. Ours is a employee-friendly government and every issue can be solved through talks," he said.

The minister said promotions would be given to medical and health employees shortly. He promised that every vacancy in government department would be filled as per job calendar and promotions will be given to primary teacher level to university professors.

He said all eligible from among around 25,000 employees working on contractual basis would be regularized soon. All the employees would get their new salaries as per PRC from next month, he said adding the government will take decision on pending DA and leave encashment soon

State president of AP government employees association KR Suryanarayana and ZP chairman Chinna Srinu, MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy attended the programme.

Earlier, the minister reviewed arrangements for Pydithalli festival to be held in October. He directed the collector and other officials to make extensive arrangements for the festival as huge number of devotees are expected this year. People were not allowed for procession in the past two years due to Covid norms.