Decline in Budget allocations to farm sector flayed

Tirupati: Expressing concern over the decline of allocations to agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Budget 2023-24, the leaders of various farmers organisations warned the Centre that it would face severe consequences if it ignores the farmers and farm labourers. At a meeting held under the aegis of AP Rythu Sangham on the Budget-2023-24 here on Thursday, the leaders said the allocation to agriculture, AP Kisan Samman and Pasal Bima Yojana were reduced drastically this year while in the case of NREGS it has slashed more than 30 percent.

Federation of Farmers Association (FFA) AP president Mangati Gopal Reddy and Rythu Seva Sangam leader T Adikesavulu Reddy said the reduction of funds allocation to fertiliser subsidy, crop insurance and also irrigation projects would affect agriculture sector and the cut in funds to NREGS would trigger migration of labour from rural areas which in turn affect agriculture.

Rythu Sangham district president T Janardhan slammed the Centre for allocating Rs 5,300 crore to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka with an eye on upcoming elections and totally ignored Polavaram project in the state.

He demanded the farmers representation in the agriculture price committee to ensure fair deal to farmers in fixing the minimum support prices to various food grains.

R Venkaiah (All India Kisan Mazdoor Union), Venkataratnam (Rythu Coolie Sangham) and Chamber of Commerce president Manjunatha also spoke.