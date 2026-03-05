  1. Home
Deer found dead near Alipiri toll plaza

  • Created On:  5 March 2026 11:45 AM IST

Tirupati: Heightened alert prevailed near the Alipiri entrance to Tirumala after signs of suspected leopard activity were reported early on Wednesday, following the discovery of a deer carcass close to the toll plaza area.

According to officials, the incident is believed to have taken place between 3 am and 3.30 am near the two-wheeler parking zone at Alipiri. Preliminary observations suggest that a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, may have preyed on the deer during the early hours.

Forest Department personnel, accompanied by teams from the TTD Vigilance and Security wing, reached the location soon after receiving information and conducted an inspection of the surroundings. Authorities stated that while definitive confirmation of the leopard’s presence is still awaited, precautionary steps have been put in place to ensure public safety. Wildlife movement in the Alipiri region is not uncommon, officials noted, as the adjoining Seshachalam forest ranges serve as a natural habitat for leopards and several other species.

Tirumala Alipiri leopard alertdeer carcass found near Alipiri toll plazaSeshachalam forest leopard movementTTD vigilance security inspectionForest Department Tirupati wildlife alert
