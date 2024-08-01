Deficiencies in overhead tank cleaning irk Collector

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi conducted a whirlwind tour of Chintalapudi mandal on Wednesday and made a surprise inspection of drinking water, sanitation and other issues. She inspected the overhead tank, drinking water and sanitation in Velagapalli village of Pragadavaram panchayat in Chintalapudi mandal and warned the officials that strict action will be taken against those who neglect public health.

She expressed anger on the authorities for the stagnated drainages and lack of details about cleaning of the drinking water tank, and the non-conduct of drinking water tests.

She said that there is a possibility of outbreak of diseases during the rainy season and it is authorities’ responsibility to provide complete sanitation and safe drinking water.

She also inspected the Chintalapudi government hospital and government high school.

After meeting with the superintendent and doctors of the hospital, she enquired about the medical facilities available to the patients and the status of the hospital. She enquired about the vacant posts of doctors, 108, 104, vehicle maintenance, sanitation, medicines and the details of diseases that are mostly registered in these areas.

DMHO Sharmishta informed her that 6 cases of dengue have been registered. Residents complained to the collector that there are deficiencies in the management of sanitation in Chintalapudi Nagara Panchayat.

She directed the Municipal Commissioner to take steps to improve the cleanliness.



Later, she inspected the midday meals scheme of the Municipal Government High School and had lunch with the students. Students are advised to increase their knowledge by reading books and also participating in games. She inspected the menu board of the midday meal which is being served to the children daily.

She inspected and interacted with the children of the Anganwadi centre. She enquired about the nutritional food being provided to them.

Nuzvid RDO Y Bhavanishankari, District Panchayat Officer Tuthika Srinivas Viswanath, Chintalapudi Nagara Panchayat Commissioner Raju, DEO S Abraham, ICDS PD Padmavati, Tahsildars and others accompanied her.

