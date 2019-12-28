Degree student attempts suicide over property dispute in Prakasam district

Chirala: In an incident, a degree studying student has attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills over unable to bear the harassments of the family members on a property dispute.

The locals found the woman in the unconscious state and immediately rushed to Chirala Area hospital in 108 ambulance service, where her health condition is said to be out of danger and receiving the treatment.

Going into details, Gurram Daisy of Ramakrishnapuram village in Chirala mandal of Prakasam district is studying degree second year at a private college here in the town.

As Daisy's parents passed away in childhood, she is living with her grandparents. In this context, her relatives came to know that she is in love with a person named Pawan who belongs to the Boddurai area.

According to the victim, the relatives have been harassing her for the last few months with the thought that their joint property will go to Pawan. In the complaint, she stated that over unable to tolerate the harassments of the family members to sign on the property documents on their name she has swallowed sleeping pills in an attempt to commit suicide. On receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case and investigating further.