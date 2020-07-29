Delay in promotions causes service loss to employees in AP Finance Department

Amaravati: The inappropriate delay in decision making in an issue related to promotions and allocation of roster points to the staff in the Finance Department at Secretariat has led to a great disadvantage to the employees in the department. Despite clear directions from the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary and General Administration Department (GAD) the issue kept pending with the higher officials in the Finance Department.

There are at least five vacant posts of Deputy Secretary and Assistant Secretary need to be filled in the department, by promoting the employees. The Chief Minister ordered to clear this issue in his letter dated August 16, 2019. He clearly instructed the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department through e-file number 914711, after going through the advice of the General Administration Department and then Chief Secretary. Recently, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also requested to solve this problem and give promotions to the employees, who are at the disadvantage for the mistakes of previous higher officials' decisions.

If the issue was addressed in a timely manner, the employees could have completed 2 years of regular service by July 2019, as per the service rules. Still, there are three clear vacancies in the category of Deputy Secretary and 2 Additional Secretary.

The delay in considering the due promotion at the right time has caused an irreparable loss in service, observed the deserved employees in the department. They explained that they suffered a huge loss for more than three years of delay in promotions.

Interestingly, placing seniors aside, the government gave a promotion to a junior officer. This decision was taken at the disadvantage of the senior officials. At that time, the higher officials took this decision as he would retire earlier and hence be promoted. In fact, it was not the criteria to consider.

If the Finance Department would address this problem, then at least 10 to 15 employees are likely to get promotions, they informed.

