Delhi model has failed, says Naidu

New Delhi: TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP over the lack of infrastructure development and dubbed the Delhi model as a "total failure".

Naidu took a jibe at the AAP government, saying Delhi has a "half-engine sarkar", and needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development.

"In Delhi, you cannot differentiate between drinking and drainage water" despite Central government schemes like AMRUT and Jal Jeevan Mission, he claimed.

These two schemes were not implemented because the credit will go to the BJP-led central government, he said, adding even Swachh Bharat Mission was not implemented here.

He also said "weather and political pollution" were plaguing Delhi.

Naidu said that the whole world is now paying attention to India's rapid growth, which he witnessed during his recent visit to Davos. Naidu believes that the country is far ahead of other countries in terms of AI, and the rest of the globe is fully aware of this fact.

The Chief Minister is confident that by 2047 India will be a well developed nation. He said that the budgetary allocations are mainly to achieve the objectives of Vikasitha Bharat and top priority will be accorded for creating basic amenities.