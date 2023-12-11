Live
Just In
Delighted to take part in Vana Samaradhana: CP
Vijayawada: Commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata along with other police officials participated in the Karthika Vana Samaradhana, a garden party on Sunday the last Sunday of the Karthika Masam.
Several hundred police personnel with their family members participated joyfully in the garden party at a private resort near Vikas College at Nunna on Sunday.
The organisers conducted various sports and games and cultural programmes for the youth and children.
Speaking on the occasion, Kanti Rana Tata said he was delighted to participate in Vana Samaradhana. He lauded the organisers for conducting various events. He distributed prizes to the winners.
DCPs Ajita Vejendla, AB Udaya Rani, Moka Sattibabu and In-charge North ACP Ch Srinivasa Rao and other officials participated in the garden party in Nunna.
A large number of people visited various gardens in Nunna, Agiripalli, Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram and other places to mark the Karthika Masam. Several Caste organisations also conducted the garden parties arranging vehicles and other facilities.